Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,439 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $227,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $159,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

