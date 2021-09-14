Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BigCommerce by 210.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in BigCommerce by 254.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 121.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,714,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,010 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,483 shares of company stock worth $45,661,218 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

