Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Sohu.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
