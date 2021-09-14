Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Sohu.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.09. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

