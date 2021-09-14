Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,181 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.