Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,430 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 104.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.