Rage Fan Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $966,873.88 and approximately $186,335.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00078994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00123446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00171624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.87 or 0.99749631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07157782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.02 or 0.00909657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.