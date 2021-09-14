Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Stock Price Down 3%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) shares dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.12 and last traded at $63.12. Approximately 65 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

