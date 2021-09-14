Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 7,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 464,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RANI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

