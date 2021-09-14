RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,648 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $94,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $82,559.93.

RAPT stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,553 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 287,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

