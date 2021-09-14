Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trinity Capital (TRIN)

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/11/2021 – Trinity Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

9/9/2021 – Trinity Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

9/2/2021 – Trinity Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

9/1/2021 – Trinity Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

8/26/2021 – Trinity Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

8/25/2021 – Trinity Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

8/12/2021 – Trinity Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

8/10/2021 – Trinity Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

8/9/2021 – Trinity Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $15.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

