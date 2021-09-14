Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of REPH opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.