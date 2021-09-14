Refinable (FINE) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $684,291.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00123268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00172386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,660.72 or 1.00055205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.53 or 0.07182451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.00910493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars.

