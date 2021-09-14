Rentberry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0011

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $333,796.33 and $70.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00151439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00734089 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

