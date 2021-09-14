Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Solitario Zinc (XPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN: XPL) recently:

9/2/2021 – Solitario Zinc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Solitario Zinc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Solitario Zinc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Solitario Zinc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

8/7/2021 – Solitario Zinc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). "

XPL stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.62. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

