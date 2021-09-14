Research Frontiers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the average volume of 230 put options.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,156. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

