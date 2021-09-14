Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

NYSE LUV opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

