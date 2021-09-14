Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $301,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,833.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,132,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after acquiring an additional 713,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

