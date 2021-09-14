Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $312,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

