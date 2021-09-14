Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

SCCO stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

