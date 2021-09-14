Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,852.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,052.20 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,722.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,562.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

