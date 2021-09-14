Reviewing Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) & Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Citizens and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $51.02 million 1.97 $6.93 million N/A N/A Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 4.91 $35.93 million N/A N/A

Five Star Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and Five Star Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Five Star Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.28%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 15.77% 7.16% 0.57% Five Star Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

