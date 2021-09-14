Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Revival Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 62,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,558. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.
About Revival Gold
