Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Revival Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 62,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,558. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.