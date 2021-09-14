Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.62 Million

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce sales of $883.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $897.50 million and the lowest is $876.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $823.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 372,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,781. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

