RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%.
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley lifted their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.
