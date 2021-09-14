RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley lifted their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,162.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

