RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,162.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

