RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%.

RF Industries stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 53,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $397,176.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

