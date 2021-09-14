RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Position Increased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 6.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $54,178,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $699.66. 739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,502. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $689.30 and its 200 day moving average is $638.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 157.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. upped their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

