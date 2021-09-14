RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Position Increased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 6.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at $54,178,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RH stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $699.66. 739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,502. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $689.30 and its 200 day moving average is $638.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. upped their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.