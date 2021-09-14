Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of B&G Foods worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,137,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

