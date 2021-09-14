Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ModivCare were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.38. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

