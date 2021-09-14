Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

HTA opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

