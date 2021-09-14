Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,766. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

