Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,608 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALU opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $220,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

