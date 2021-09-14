Ring Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 19,746 call options on the company. This is an increase of 457% compared to the average daily volume of 3,546 call options.

REI stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. Analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,543,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

