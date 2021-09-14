Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

