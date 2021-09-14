River Road Asset Management LLC Has $58.79 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571,454 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Genworth Financial worth $58,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 506.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,791,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,216 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 55,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

