River Road Asset Management LLC Has $79.22 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 155.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 813,033 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $79,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 330.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 60.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 233,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 87,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. 132,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,553. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

