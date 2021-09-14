River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 379,572 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,572 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fiserv worth $102,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.19. 68,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,037. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.