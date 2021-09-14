River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,543 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $126,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

