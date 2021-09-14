River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,729 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $34,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

