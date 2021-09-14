River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 828,442 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 111.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 828,442 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $38,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

UNVR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. 8,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,069. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

