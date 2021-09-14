River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,937 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for about 2.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 5.37% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $191,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTM traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,090.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,152.46. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

