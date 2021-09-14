Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.30. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

