Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys Shares of 874 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa stock opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average of $229.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

