Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $272,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of AB stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.