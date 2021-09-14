Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $389,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in VMware were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VMware by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,833 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in VMware by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,015 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

