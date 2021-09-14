Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 46,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,121. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.