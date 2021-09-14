Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 173,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,769,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,393,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,434,000 after purchasing an additional 266,525 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,078,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,273,000 after buying an additional 83,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 914,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,683,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.30. 16,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,356. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

