Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,619. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

