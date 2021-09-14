Rock Creek Group LP Has $457,000 Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,246 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.15% of First Internet Bancorp worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of INBK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,250. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

