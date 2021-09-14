Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 141,305 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

